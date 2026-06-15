Invaders Blank Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 10-0

Published on June 15, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders shut out the Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 10-0 on June 14, 2026.

Roswell jumped ahead early with three runs in the first inning and four more in the second. The Invaders added runs in the third, fifth, and eighth innings to finish with 10 runs on 13 hits.

Stephen Moraski led the way on the mound for Roswell, throwing a complete-game shutout. Moraski allowed only three hits, walked none, and struck out seven.

Ryan Flores homered and drove in two runs for Roswell. Taylor Steig added two hits and three RBIs, while Anthony Castaneda and Jeffrey Gutierrez each drove in two runs. Sean Moore, Ryan Flores, James Harris, Taylor Steig, and Jeffrey Gutierrez each had multi-hit games.

Grand Junction was held to three hits. Michael Doerr, Jake Alwine, and Zain Zinicola recorded the hits for the Razorback Suckers, with Zinicola adding a double.

Final Score: Roswell Invaders 10, Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 0







Pecos League Stories from June 15, 2026

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