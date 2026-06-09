Invaders Score 18 to Beat Santa Fe
Published on June 9, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Roswell Invaders News Release
The Roswell Invaders defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 18-8 on June 8, 2026 in Roswell, New Mexico.
Roswell jumped out early, scoring five runs in the first inning and three more in the second to build an 8-0 lead.
The Invaders added four runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth, highlighted by Xander Nabors' three-run home run to left field.
Nabors led Roswell, going 2-for-4 with a home run, triple, three runs scored, four RBIs, two walks, and two stolen bases.
Terry Daniels added two hits, two RBIs, two runs, and two stolen bases. Jeffrey Gutierrez drove in three runs, while Colin Sepulveda had two hits and two RBIs.
Santa Fe's offense was led by Connor Hickey, who went 2-for-4 with a home run and five RBIs. Terrance McGowan went 3-for-4 and scored twice.
Orin Winslow earned the win for Roswell, allowing six runs, three earned, over six innings while striking out seven.
Spencer Lanman took the loss for Santa Fe after allowing five runs in the first inning.
Roswell finished with 18 runs on 13 hits, while Santa Fe scored eight runs on nine hits.
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