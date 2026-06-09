James Courshon Shuts out Bakersfield 4-0 to Put Pacifics in Tie for First Place

Published on June 9, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







The San Rafael Pacifics shut out the Bakersfield Train Robbers 4-0 on June 8, 2026 at Sam Lynn Ballpark in Bakersfield, California.

James Courshon was outstanding for San Rafael, throwing a complete-game shutout. Courshon allowed just five hits, walked none, and struck out seven over nine innings to earn the win.

San Rafael took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Fred Buckson hit a sacrifice fly to score Jaxson Bates.

The Pacifics added two more runs in the fourth inning. Alex Merchant drove in Fred Buckson with a sacrifice fly, and Payton Rios followed with an RBI single to center field that scored Aki Buckson.

San Rafael added its final run in the eighth inning when John Bicos singled to left field, scoring Fred Buckson to make it 4-0.

Fred Buckson led the Pacifics offense, going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, a double, and an RBI. Cal Zemaitis went 3-for-4 with two doubles, while Jaxson Bates added two hits and a run scored.

Bakersfield was held to five hits in the game. Zach Beatty, Macs Carrillo, Maxim Fullerton, Sean Connolly, and Joe Starick each had one hit for the Train Robbers.

Brock Slikker took the loss for Bakersfield, allowing four runs on seven hits over 7.1 innings.

With the win, San Rafael improved to 10-5, while Bakersfield fell to 10-6-1.







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