Propelled by Early Lead, Razorback Suckers Cruise past Trinidad

Published on June 9, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Trinidad Triggers 14-4 on June 8, 2026.

Grand Junction took control early, scoring four runs in the first inning and two more in the second to build a 6-1 lead.

The Razorback Suckers broke the game open with four runs in the fifth, then added three more in the eighth and one in the ninth.

Nicholas Sall led Grand Junction with a home run and five RBIs. Christopher Martinez added a triple and drove in three runs, while Jake Alwine homered and drove in two. Basiel Williams went 3-for-6 with four runs scored and two RBIs.

For Trinidad, Michael Acosta homered and drove in two runs. Jeremiah Cabuyban also homered, and Rene Mendoza added two hits and an RBI.

Grand Junction finished with 14 runs on 10 hits and no errors. Trinidad finished with 4 runs on 7 hits and no errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 9, 2026

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