Bills Topple Tucson 10
Published on June 9, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Pecos Bills News Release
Pecos Bills defeated the Tucson Saguaros 15-10 on June 8, 2026.
Tucson scored early with single runs in the second, third, and fourth innings, but Pecos took control with four runs in the fourth and five more in the fifth.
The Bills added three runs in the sixth and two more in the eighth to stay ahead despite Tucson rallies in the sixth, eighth, and ninth innings.
Anthony Hampton led Pecos by going 4-for-6 with two runs and two RBIs. Bilar Whittle went 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs, while Ryan Drag added three hits, a double, a triple, and two RBIs. Selvin Anderson homered and drove in two runs, and Makaio Kekoa had two hits, three runs, and an RBI.
For Tucson, Diego Zuniga went 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs. Sloan Laird went 2-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, while Jontae Hennesy and Dallan Curthoys each drove in two runs.
Pecos finished with 15 runs on 17 hits and no errors. Tucson finished with 10 runs on 17 hits and two errors.
Pecos League Stories from June 9, 2026
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- Bills Topple Tucson 10 - Pecos Bills
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