Bills Rally in Ninth to Walk Off Tucson, 3-2

Published on July 22, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Pecos Bills News Release







The Pecos Bills scored twice in the bottom of the ninth inning to rally past the Tucson Saguaros for a 3-2 walk-off victory on July 21, 2026.

Pecos opened the scoring in the bottom of the third inning. Bilar Whittle came around to score when Anthony Hampton delivered an RBI single, giving the Bills a 1-0 lead.

Tucson tied the game in the sixth when Ty Murray tripled and scored on an error. The Saguaros then moved ahead 2-1 in the top of the ninth after Trent Malone scored on a groundout by Hal Perez.

The Bills answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning. Brevin Brisack scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly by Thorin Sanchez-Guerra. Auden Venegas then crossed the plate with the winning run when DJ Walker lifted another sacrifice fly to right field, completing the comeback.

Phillip Jones delivered a complete-game performance for Pecos. He allowed two runs, only one earned, on six hits over nine innings. Jones walked one and struck out four while throwing 120 pitches.

Justin Mireles was outstanding for Tucson despite receiving a no-decision. He limited the Bills to two runs on four hits over eight innings while walking five and striking out three.

Myles White entered to begin the ninth but allowed a hit and a run without recording an out. Adan Vega worked the final two-thirds of the inning before the winning run scored.

Whittle led the Pecos offense by going 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored. Hampton, Keelen Sloan, Ethaniel Almendarez and Sanchez-Guerra each added a hit. Hampton, Sanchez-Guerra and Walker drove in one run apiece.

Angel Faras paced Tucson by going 3-for-4 with a double. Murray added a triple, a walk and a run scored, while Malone singled, stole a base and scored the Saguaros go-ahead run in the ninth.

Both teams finished with six hits and played error-free defense, although Tucsons sixth-inning run was listed as unearned. The Bills used two sacrifice flies in the ninth to turn a one-run deficit into a dramatic home victory.







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