Roswell Invaders Win In-State Matchup with the Santa Fe Fuego 5-3

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







Roswell Invaders defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 5-3 on June 7, 2026.

Roswell took control in the second inning when Anthony Castaneda singled in Colin Sepulveda and Jonathan Taylor. Sean Moore later reached on an error that scored Castaneda, giving the Invaders a 3-0 lead.

Santa Fe fought back with one run in the fourth on an Alex Elliott sacrifice fly, then tied the game in the fifth when Connor Hickey singled in Terrance McGowan and Nick Tarantino later scored on an error.

Roswell broke the tie in the seventh when Terry Daniels scored on a wild pitch, then added insurance in the eighth on a Taylor Steig RBI single that scored Xander Nabors.

Anthony Castaneda led Roswell with two RBIs, while Taylor Steig and Sean Moore each drove in a run. Jeffrey Gutierrez went 2-for-3 for the Invaders.

For Santa Fe, Rickey Rivas went 3-for-5, Connor Hickey went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Layne Sanders added two hits.

Stephen Moraski earned the win for Roswell, allowing three runs over seven innings while striking out eight. Mason Sinner pitched two scoreless innings for the save.

Roswell finished with 5 runs on 7 hits. Santa Fe finished with 3 runs on 10 hits.







Pecos League Stories from June 8, 2026

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