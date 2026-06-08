Roswell Invaders Win In-State Matchup with the Santa Fe Fuego 5-3
Published on June 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Roswell Invaders News Release
Roswell Invaders defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 5-3 on June 7, 2026.
Roswell took control in the second inning when Anthony Castaneda singled in Colin Sepulveda and Jonathan Taylor. Sean Moore later reached on an error that scored Castaneda, giving the Invaders a 3-0 lead.
Santa Fe fought back with one run in the fourth on an Alex Elliott sacrifice fly, then tied the game in the fifth when Connor Hickey singled in Terrance McGowan and Nick Tarantino later scored on an error.
Roswell broke the tie in the seventh when Terry Daniels scored on a wild pitch, then added insurance in the eighth on a Taylor Steig RBI single that scored Xander Nabors.
Anthony Castaneda led Roswell with two RBIs, while Taylor Steig and Sean Moore each drove in a run. Jeffrey Gutierrez went 2-for-3 for the Invaders.
For Santa Fe, Rickey Rivas went 3-for-5, Connor Hickey went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Layne Sanders added two hits.
Stephen Moraski earned the win for Roswell, allowing three runs over seven innings while striking out eight. Mason Sinner pitched two scoreless innings for the save.
Roswell finished with 5 runs on 7 hits. Santa Fe finished with 3 runs on 10 hits.
Pecos League Stories from June 8, 2026
- Roswell Invaders Win In-State Matchup with the Santa Fe Fuego 5-3 - Roswell Invaders
- Wind Drops Blackwell Flycatchers 11-4 - Garden City Wind
- Razorback Suckers Rally past the Trinidad Triggers 7-5 - Grand Junction Razorback Suckers
- Pacifics Edge Martinez Sturgeon 16-13 - San Rafael Pacifics
- Tucson Saguaros Down the Pecos Bills 5-4 at Chevron Field - Tucson Saguaros
- Dublin Leprechauns Defeat the Austin Weirdos 7-2 - Dublin Leprechauns
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Roswell Invaders Stories
- Roswell Invaders Win In-State Matchup with the Santa Fe Fuego 5-3
- Roswell Invaders Defeat Tucson Saguaros 11-9 for Their 2nd Straight Win
- Roswell Invaders Win Their First Game of the Year 10-5 over Alpine Cowboys on Sunday Night
- Roswell Invaders Announce the Return of UFO Baseball
- Roswell Invaders Continue Affliation with Pericos de Puebla