Sturgeon Hold off San Rafael Pacifics 17-14

Published on June 15, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Martinez Sturgeon News Release







The Martinez Sturgeon defeated the San Rafael Pacifics 17-14 on June 14, 2026.

Martinez built an early lead with two runs in the first inning, six runs in the second, and another run in the third. The Sturgeon later added five runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to hold off a San Rafael comeback.

Michael Pavelchak led Martinez with three hits and scored six runs. Nick Thomson went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored, while Andrew Curran added three hits and two RBIs. Josh Hardamon homered and drove in three runs, and Jason Hanson also drove in three.

San Rafael made a late push with seven runs in the sixth inning and five more in the seventh. Payton Rios led the Pacifics with two hits, a home run, and four RBIs. Kyle Guerra and Aki Buckson each homered and drove in three runs, while Alex Merchant also homered.

Martinez finished with 17 runs on 17 hits. San Rafael scored 14 runs on 11 hits but committed eight errors.

Final Score: Martinez Sturgeon 17, San Rafael Pacifics 14







Pecos League Stories from June 15, 2026

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