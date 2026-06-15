Cowboys Use Early Runs to Fly past the Pecos Bills 17-4

Published on June 15, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







The Alpine Cowboys defeated the Pecos Bills 17-4 on June 14, 2026.

Alpine took control early, scoring four runs in the first inning, three in the second, and three more in the third. The Cowboys added five runs in the fifth inning to put the game out of reach.

Cade Labruyere led Alpine with three hits, three runs, and three RBIs. Michael Prisco drove in four runs, while James Prockish homered and drove in two. Luke Hyzdu added three hits and scored three runs.

The Pecos Bills were led by Juan Avila, who had two hits, a double, an RBI, and two stolen bases. Anthony Hampton, Ryan Drag, and Auden Venegas also drove in runs for Pecos.

Alpine finished with 17 runs on 15 hits, while Pecos scored four runs on four hits.







Pecos League Stories from June 15, 2026

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