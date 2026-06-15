North Platte 80s Top the Blackwell FlyCatchers 23-9

Published on June 15, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

North Platte 80s News Release







The North Platte 80s defeated the Blackwell FlyCatchers 23-9 on June 14, 2026.

North Platte exploded early, scoring seven runs in the first inning, three in the second, and nine more in the third to take control of the game. The 80s finished with 23 runs on 21 hits.

Ivan Santos and Darrius Bomer each had four hits for North Platte. TJ Beninati drove in five runs, while Jake Boucher added four RBIs. Gustavo Suarez went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a home run. Tommy Ramos also homered for the 80s.

Blackwell was led by Shane Morrow, Angel Rodriguez, and Caleb Marquez, who each hit home runs. Rodriguez and Marquez each drove in three runs.

Jake Boucher pitched all seven innings for North Platte, striking out five and earning the win.

Final Score: North Platte 80s 23, Blackwell FlyCatchers 9







Pecos League Stories from June 15, 2026

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