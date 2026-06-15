FlyCatchers Edge the North Platte 80s 11-9

Published on June 15, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Blackwell Flycatchers News Release







Blackwell FlyCatchers defeated the North Platte 80s 11-9 on June 14, 2026.

Blackwell scored two runs in the first, two in the third, two in the sixth and broke the game open with five runs in the seventh inning.

North Platte answered with five runs in the third and three more in the sixth, but the 80s were held scoreless over the final two innings.

Blackwell finished with 11 runs on 9 hits. Kernan Alba, Caleb Marquez and Isidro Jimenez each homered for the FlyCatchers. Marquez and Jimenez each drove in three runs, while Alba added two RBIs.

North Platte had 9 runs on 12 hits. Tommy Ramos led the 80s, going 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs. Stephen Kent added two hits, a triple and two RBIs.

Final Score: Blackwell FlyCatchers 11, North Platte 80s 9.







Pecos League Stories from June 15, 2026

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