Invaders Top the Santa Fe Fuego 17-7

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







The Roswell Invaders exploded for 20 hits and used a pair of big innings to overpower the Santa Fe Fuego 17-7 on Wednesday night at Joe Bauman Field.

Roswell struck quickly with a five-run first inning and never looked back. The Invaders added two more runs in the second before Santa Fe mounted a comeback attempt, scoring two runs in both the third and fourth innings to trim the deficit to 7-6. However, Roswell answered with four runs in the sixth and put the game away with a six-run eighth inning.

The Invaders' offense was relentless throughout the night. Taylor Steig led the way, going 3-for-5 with a home run, double, three runs scored, and a game-high five RBIs. Carson Kirby added a 3-for-4 performance with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Ryan Flores collected four hits and drove in two runs. Sean Moore scored three times and stole two bases, and Xander Nabors finished 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

Andrew Smith provided a key spark late in the game, delivering a hit and two RBIs while also pitching 2.2 scoreless innings in relief. Jacob Bosse earned the victory after pitching one inning, while starter Orwin Winslow worked five innings and struck out four.

Santa Fe collected seven hits and battled throughout the contest. Connor Hickey paced the Fuego offense by going 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a double. Garrett Esposito finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Dily Romero added two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Nick Tarantino reached base three times via walks and scored twice.

Dylan Weddle took the loss for Santa Fe after pitching six innings in relief. Ryan Jones started the game for the Fuego, and Spencer Lanman finished the contest out of the bullpen.

Roswell improved to 7-9 on the season, while Santa Fe fell to 6-13.

The Invaders finished with 17 runs on 20 hits, while the Fuego scored seven runs on seven hits in the high-scoring contest.







Pecos League Stories from June 18, 2026

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