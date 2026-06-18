Train Robbers Have Little Trouble with Austin

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers rolled past the Austin Weirdos 18-3 on June 17, 2026, using a huge fourth inning to take control of the game.

Bakersfield scored first with a run in the opening inning, then added two more in the third. The Train Robbers broke the game open in the fourth, scoring 10 runs to build a commanding lead. Bakersfield added five more runs in the seventh inning to finish off the win.

Macs Carrillo led the Train Robbers offense, going 4-for-5 with four RBIs and two runs scored. Zach Beatty added three hits, three runs, and two RBIs, while Cade Fujii went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, three runs, and three walks. Maxim Fullerton added two hits and an RBI, and Dylan Heil drove in two runs.

Brady Reinhart earned the win for Bakersfield, throwing six innings while allowing three runs on six hits and striking out 10. Brenden Poindexter and Tristan Perry combined for three scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

Austin scored once in the third and twice in the sixth. Austin Sargent provided the big swing for the Weirdos with a two-run home run. Danelle Daniels had two hits, while Mason Refuerzo tripled and Cesar Ortega doubled.

Bakersfield finished with 18 runs on 15 hits, while Austin scored three runs on eight hits. The Train Robbers improved to 12-10-1, while the Weirdos fell to 5-18.







Pecos League Stories from June 18, 2026

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