Train Robbers Swat Austin Weirdos

Published on June 16, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







Bakersfield Train Robbers beat Austin Weirdos 12-5 on June 15, 2026.

The Train Robbers used two big innings to take control, scoring five runs in the second inning and adding five more in the eighth to pull away from Austin.

Bakersfield finished with 12 runs on 12 hits. Macs Carrillo led the offense with two hits and four RBIs, while Zach Beatty drove in three runs. Dylan Heil added two RBIs, and Sean Connolly and Joe Starick each drove in one run.

Joe Riddle had a big night at the plate for Bakersfield, going 4-for-4 with a double and a run scored. Carrillo also added a triple for the Train Robbers.

Austin collected 11 hits in the loss. Danelle Daniels led the Weirdos, going 2-for-4 with two runs scored, a home run, a double, an RBI and a stolen base. Mason Refuerzo, Alex Lopez and Cesar Ortega each had two hits for Austin.

The Weirdos scored single runs in the third, sixth and seventh innings before adding two more in the ninth, but Bakersfield's late five-run eighth inning sealed the game.

Gabriel Corniel took the loss for Austin after allowing seven runs, five earned, over six innings.

With the win, Bakersfield improved to 11-9-1, while Austin fell to 4-17.







Pecos League Stories from June 16, 2026

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