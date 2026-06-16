Late Run Lifts Fuego over Pecos

Published on June 16, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Santa Fe Fuego News Release







The Santa Fe Fuego defeated the Pecos Bills 3-2 at Chevron Field.

Santa Fe jumped ahead in the first inning when Alex Elliott doubled home Rickey Rivas and Nick Tarantino to give the Fuego a 2-0 lead.

Pecos tied the game in the fifth inning when Ryan Drag doubled in Juan Avila and Auden Venegas.

The game stayed tied until the ninth inning, when Layne Sanders singled home Sam Freedman to give Santa Fe the 3-2 lead.

Jake Young started for Santa Fe and allowed two runs over seven innings while striking out eight. Daniel Allard finished the final two innings, allowing no runs and striking out three.

Ryan Drag led Pecos offensively, going 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Santa Fe finished with 11 hits, led by Rickey Rivas, Nick Tarantino, Sam Freedman and Dily Romero with two hits each.

Final Score: Santa Fe Fuego 3, Pecos Bills 2







Pecos League Stories from June 16, 2026

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