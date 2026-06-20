The Bakersfield Train Robbers Top the Austin Weirdos, 18-1

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Bakersfield Train Robbers defeated the Austin Weirdos 18-1 on June 18, 2026.

Bakersfield jumped ahead early with four runs in the first inning and continued to add on throughout the game, finishing with 18 runs on 16 hits.

Joe Riddle led the Train Robbers offense with three hits, three runs scored and four RBIs. Maxim Fullerton drove in four runs, while Cade Fujii homered and added three RBIs. Macs Carrillo also had three hits, three runs and two RBIs.

Austin scored its lone run in the seventh inning. Alex Lopez drove in the Weirdos' run and Austin Sargent led the team with three hits.

Levi Tucker earned the win for Bakersfield, throwing 6.1 scoreless innings with nine strikeouts.

Bakersfield improved to 13-10-1, while Austin fell to 5-19.







Pecos League Stories from June 19, 2026

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