Grand Junction Razorback Suckers edge Pecos Bills, 5-4

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Pecos Bills 5-4 on June 18, 2026.

Grand Junction took control with two runs in the fourth inning, two more in the fifth, and one in the sixth. Nicholas Sall homered and drove in a run, while Michael Doerr, Champ Garner, and Zain Zinicola also added RBIs.

The Pecos Bills fought back with a run in the fifth and three runs in the seventh. Ryan Drag led Pecos at the plate, going 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs.

Josh Stoll earned the win for Grand Junction, throwing seven innings with eight strikeouts. Raymond Smith picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning and two strikeouts.

Grand Junction improved to 9-9 with the win, while Pecos fell to 9-11.







Pecos League Stories from June 19, 2026

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