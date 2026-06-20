The San Rafael Pacifics Top the Austin Weirdos, 10-5

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Austin Weirdos 10-5 on June 19, 2026.

San Rafael scored four runs in the third inning and added five more in the eighth to pull away for the win. Both teams finished with 13 hits, but the Pacifics made the most of their late scoring chances.

Aki Buckson led San Rafael with a home run, a double, and four RBIs. Fred Buckson went 4-for-5 with two doubles, two runs, and two RBIs, while Payton Rios added a home run and two RBIs. John Bicos also had two hits and drove in a run.

Austin was led by Chris Tsouras, who went 3-for-5 with a double and two runs scored. Anthony Espinoza drove in two runs, while Danelle Daniels and Mason Refuerzo each had two hits.

San Rafael's bullpen was strong, as David Howard threw 2.2 scoreless innings and Chase Barsotti finished with a scoreless ninth. The Pacifics held Austin scoreless over the final three innings to close out the 10-5 victory.







Pecos League Stories from June 19, 2026

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