Garden City Wind Defeat Trinidad Triggers, 15-3

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Garden City Wind defeated the Trinidad Triggers 15-3 on June 18, 2026.

Garden City took control late, scoring seven runs in the eighth inning to break the game open. The Wind finished with 15 runs on seven hits and took advantage of 14 walks and four Trinidad errors.

Rob Morosetti led Garden City with three RBIs, while Jason Ramos, Darius Freeman, Trent Lowe, and Neil Taylor each drove in two runs. Ramos also scored three runs and stole two bases.

Neil Taylor scored three times for the Wind, while Peyton Lewis doubled and drove in a run. Aaron Izquierdo added a hit, an RBI, and two runs scored.

Trinidad collected nine hits in the loss. Bryce Hayman went 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, while Wyatt Morgan and Chris Viamonte each added two hits. Will Hudler and Michael Acosta also drove in runs for the Triggers.

Max Vosters earned the win for Garden City, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts. Max Ramirez and Tyler Bare finished the game in relief.

Garden City's patience at the plate and big eighth inning carried the Wind to the 15-3 victory.







Pecos League Stories from June 19, 2026

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