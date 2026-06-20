The Alpine Cowboys Top the Blackwell FlyCatchers, 12-10

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







Alpine Cowboys defeated the Blackwell FlyCatchers 12-10 on June 19, 2026.

Alpine jumped out early with three runs in the first, two in the second, and two more in the third to build a 7-4 lead. The Cowboys added five runs in the sixth inning, which proved to be the difference.

Cade Labruyere led Alpine with a huge game, going 5-for-5 with three runs scored, a double, a triple, and three RBIs. Trevor Durr, Zach Tallerman, and Chambers McGilberry each drove in two runs, while Michael Prisco added two hits and an RBI.

Blackwell rallied late with six runs in the seventh inning but came up short. Kabrel Johnson and Caleb Marquez each homered for the FlyCatchers, while Shannon Martin drove in three runs.

Alpine finished with 12 runs on 15 hits, while Blackwell scored 10 runs on eight hits. The Cowboys held on for the 12-10 win despite Blackwell's late push.







Pecos League Stories from June 19, 2026

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