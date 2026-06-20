The Roswell Invaders Top the Tucson Saguaros, 3-2

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Roswell Invaders defeated the Tucson Saguaros 3-2 on June 18, 2026.

Roswell opened the scoring in the third inning when Sean Moore singled to right field, bringing home TC Burns for a 1-0 lead.

Tucson answered in the sixth inning when Jadan Boyce doubled and drove in Diego Zuniga and Jontae Hennesy, giving the Saguaros a 2-1 lead.

Roswell came back in the seventh inning with two runs to retake the lead. Moore finished with two RBIs, while Ryan Torres added an RBI for the Invaders.

Carson Kirby led Roswell at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored. TC Burns scored twice and also delivered a strong start on the mound.

For Tucson, Boyce drove in both runs with his double. Trent Malone, Jontae Hennesy, Diego Zuniga, Hal Perez, and Boyce each had hits for the Saguaros.

Burns earned the win for Roswell, pitching seven innings and allowing two runs on four hits while striking out three. Mason Sinner worked the eighth, and Ray White closed the game with a scoreless ninth.

Roswell's late rally and strong pitching carried the Invaders to the 3-2 win.







Pecos League Stories from June 19, 2026

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