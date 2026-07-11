Roswell Invaders Hold on to Beat Blackwell 10-9 in Extra Innings to Maintain First Place in South

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Roswell Invaders News Release







ROSWELL, New Mexico - The Roswell Invaders erased a late deficit and defeated the Blackwell Flycatchers 10-9 in 10 innings Friday night at Joe Bauman Field.

Blackwell carried a 6-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, but Roswell scored three runs to tie the game. The Invaders added two more runs in the eighth and took an 8-6 advantage.

The Flycatchers answered dramatically in the top of the ninth. Caleb Marquez launched a three-run home run to center field, scoring Caleb Copeland and Kabrel Johnson to put Blackwell ahead 9-8.

Roswell responded in the bottom of the ninth when Xander Nabors scored on a passed ball, sending the game into extra innings tied at nine.

After Ray White held Blackwell scoreless in the top of the 10th, the Invaders completed the comeback in the bottom half. Christopher Martinez delivered a sacrifice fly that brought Ryan Torres home with the winning run.

Torres led Roswell by going 2-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and an RBI. Martinez finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs. Carson Kirby collected three hits and scored once, while Jorge Carrero added two hits and an RBI.

Colin Sepulveda delivered a key two-run single during Roswell's comeback. Sean Moore, Ryan Flores and Josh Cunniff also recorded hits as the Invaders finished with 13 hits.

Marquez powered the Blackwell offense with a home run and four RBIs. Angel Rodriguez also homered, scored twice and drove in a run. Shannon Martin and Hunter Daymond each doubled, while Trey Watson added a hit and an RBI.

White earned the victory for Roswell, improving to 1-1 after allowing one hit and striking out two in a scoreless 10th inning. John Luegering and Jacob Bosse combined for three scoreless innings of relief before Blackwell's three-run ninth.

Samuel Mendez took the loss for Blackwell, falling to 0-2 after allowing the winning run in the 10th. Trey Watson started for the Flycatchers and allowed five runs, four earned, on eight hits over 6 1/3 innings while striking out six.

Roswell finished with 10 runs on 13 hits and committed two errors. Blackwell scored nine runs on six hits but committed four errors. The game lasted three hours and 50 minutes.







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