The Trinidad Triggers Top the Garden City Wind, 15-4

Published on June 19, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







Trinidad Triggers defeated the Garden City Wind 15-4 on June 19, 2026.

Trinidad broke the game open with eight runs in the seventh inning and added two more in the eighth to pull away. The Triggers finished with 15 runs on 16 hits, while Garden City had four runs on seven hits.

Brice Cagle led Trinidad with two hits, three runs scored, and four RBIs. Wyatt Morgan went 3-for-6 with three runs, while Jeremiah Cabuyban had three hits and two RBIs. Keaton Fisher also added three hits for the Triggers.

Chris Viamonte, Will Hudler, and Michael Acosta each drove in two runs for Trinidad. The Triggers drew 11 walks and kept pressure on Garden City throughout the late innings.

Garden City was led by Trent Lowe, who went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI. Neil Taylor added a double and an RBI, while Kaden Kirshenbaum scored twice.

Brian Pirone earned the win for Trinidad, allowing three runs over six innings with six strikeouts. Tyler Bates worked the final three innings, allowing one run and striking out two.

The win moved Trinidad to 13-4 on the season, while Garden City fell to 12-5.







Pecos League Stories from June 19, 2026

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