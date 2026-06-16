Cowboys Take Home Win over Garden City Wind

Published on June 16, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







The Alpine Cowboys defeated the Garden City Wind 9-2 in Alpine, Texas.

Alpine broke open a close game with six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Cade Labruyere led the Cowboys offense, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Hyzdu added two hits, two runs and an RBI, while Trevor Durr went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Garden City tied the game at 2-2 in the fourth inning, getting RBIs from Darius Freeman and Jason Ramos. But Alpine answered in the bottom half of the inning and pulled away late.

Jaiden Proper earned the win for Alpine, throwing a complete seven-inning game. Proper allowed five hits and two earned runs while striking out seven and walking none.

Ayden Yaeger took the loss for Garden City, allowing seven runs on 11 hits over five innings.

Final Score: Alpine Cowboys 9, Garden City Wind 2







Pecos League Stories from June 16, 2026

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