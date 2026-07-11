Cowboys Pound Out 19 Hits in 16-7 Win Over Santa Fe Fuego

Published on July 11, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







SANTA FE, New Mexico - The Alpine Cowboys scored 14 runs over the first four innings and collected 19 hits on the way to a 16-7 victory over the Santa Fe Fuego on Friday night at Fort Marcy Park.

Alpine opened the game with four runs in the top of the first inning. Nathan Mix drove in the first run with a double, James Prockish followed with a two-run double and Sal Diaz added an RBI single.

The Cowboys added another run in the second before exploding for five runs in the third inning. Santa Fe answered with six runs in the bottom of the third to cut the deficit to 10-7, but Alpine responded with four runs in the fourth and held the Fuego scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Marco Martinez led the Alpine offense by going 4-for-5 with two home runs, four runs scored and four RBIs. Nathan Mix finished 3-for-6 with a double, three runs and two RBIs, while James Prockish collected three hits, including a double, and drove in three runs.

Sal Diaz added three hits, two runs and an RBI. Julian Aguilera recorded two hits, scored twice and drove in a run, while Joshua Prieto contributed two hits and an RBI. Cade Labruyere drove in two runs, and Jayden Terres added an RBI double.

Santa Fe was led by Layne Sanders, who went 2-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored. Sam Freedman collected two doubles and drove in a run. Connor Hickey hit a two-run home run, while Terrance McGowan and Quinton Copeland each added an RBI.

Prieto earned the victory for Alpine, improving to 1-0 after allowing seven runs on nine hits over five innings. He struck out four and walked three.

Brendan Moran was outstanding in relief, throwing three hitless and scoreless innings. Daylan Bower completed the victory with a perfect ninth inning and two strikeouts.

Dylan Weddle took the loss for Santa Fe, falling to 1-1 after surrendering 10 runs, five earned, on 11 hits over three innings. Daniel Allard allowed six runs on eight hits during the final six innings.

Alpine finished with 16 runs on 19 hits and committed two errors. Santa Fe scored seven runs on nine hits and committed one error.







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