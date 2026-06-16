Cowboys Shut down Wind Bats

Published on June 16, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos) News Release







The Alpine Cowboys defeated the Garden City Wind 11-1 in Alpine, Texas.

Alpine jumped ahead early when Sal Diaz hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning. The Cowboys added two runs in the third, two more in the fourth, and finished the game with a five- run sixth inning.

Diaz led Alpine at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, double, four RBIs and two runs scored. Luke Hyzdu added two hits, three runs, a triple, a double and an RBI. Zach Tallerman drove in two runs, while Jayden Terres also had two RBIs.

Garden City scored its only run in the fifth inning when Aidan Grabowski doubled home Kaden Kirshenbaum.

Reese Weaks earned the win for Alpine, throwing a complete seven-inning game. He allowed one run on five hits while striking out nine and walking two.

Mason DeVerna took the loss for Garden City, allowing six runs on seven hits over 3.2 innings.

Final Score: Alpine Cowboys 11, Garden City Wind 1

Records: Alpine 12-7, Garden City 10-3







Pecos League Stories from June 16, 2026

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