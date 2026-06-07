Bakersfield Train Robbers rally past Martinez Sturgeon 16-13

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Bakersfield Train Robbers News Release







Bakersfield Train Robbers rally past Martinez Sturgeon 16-13

The Bakersfield Train Robbers defeated the Martinez Sturgeon 16-13 on June 6, 2026.

Martinez led 13-10 after seven innings, but Bakersfield erupted for six runs in the ninth inning to complete the comeback.

Bakersfield finished with 21 hits and five home runs in the win.

Joe Riddle led the Train Robbers, going 4-for-5 with five runs scored, two home runs, three RBIs, and a walk.

Maxim Fullerton went 4-for-6 with two runs scored, a home run, and two RBIs.

Zach Beatty added three hits, a home run, two runs scored, and three RBIs, while Christian Alamirano homered, scored three times, and drove in three runs.

Cade Fujii and Dylan Heil each added two hits for Bakersfield.

Martinez was led by Andrew Curran, who homered and drove in five runs. Nick Thompson added two hits, two runs, and an RBI, while Jacob Connery drove in two runs.

Sean Connolly closed the game for Bakersfield with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out all three batters he faced.

Bakersfield finished with 16 runs, 21 hits, and three errors. Martinez finished with 13 runs, 11 hits, and two errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 7, 2026

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