Razorback Suckers Outlast Tucson Saguaros 15-14

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers rallied late to defeat the Tucson Saguaros 15-14 on June 17, 2026 at Sam Suplizio Field.

Tucson jumped ahead with six runs in the second inning and six more in the fourth, building a 12-5 lead. The Saguaros finished with 14 runs on 13 hits.

Grand Junction kept battling back, scoring two runs in the sixth, one in the seventh, and five runs in the eighth inning to take the lead for good. Zain Zinicola delivered a huge game, going 3-for-4 with five RBIs, while Nicholas Sall went 4-for-4 with three runs scored. Jake Alwine added a home run and three RBIs, including the go-ahead two-run single in the eighth.

Michael Doerr also homered for Grand Junction, which finished with 15 runs on 19 hits.

For Tucson, Jontae Hennesy went 3-for-5, while Trent Malone and Ty Murray each had two hits. Sebastian Paz drove in three runs for the Saguaros.

CJ Pino earned the win for Grand Junction, throwing two scoreless innings in relief. Lucas Smith picked up the save with a scoreless ninth inning. Dallan Curthoys took the loss for Tucson.

With the win, Grand Junction improved to 8-9, while Tucson fell to 12-8.







Pecos League Stories from June 18, 2026

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