Leprechauns Blow It Open in the Seventh

Published on June 18, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns powered past the Martinez Sturgeon 14-2 on June 17, 2026, using a 14-hit attack and a seven-run seventh inning to break the game open.

Dublin took control early, scoring in the first inning before adding three runs in the third, one in the fourth, and two more in the fifth. The Leprechauns put the game out of reach with seven runs in the seventh inning.

Timothy Wagner led Dublin's offense, driving in four runs and hitting two home runs. Juan Gonzalez also had a huge game, finishing with three hits, two doubles, and four RBIs. Sam Ott added two hits and an RBI, while DJ Aceron had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI. Dominic Vogel added two hits and drove in a run.

Martinez was held scoreless until the eighth inning, when the Sturgeon scored both of their runs. Michael Pavelchak drove in both runs and finished with two hits. DAndre Gaines and Andrew Curran also added hits for Martinez.

Dublin finished with 14 runs on 14 hits, while Martinez scored two runs on four hits. The Sturgeon also committed four errors in the loss.

The Leprechauns pitching staff held Martinez to four hits while striking out nine.







Pecos League Stories from June 18, 2026

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