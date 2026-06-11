Leprechauns Rebound, Outlast Austin

Published on June 11, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







Dublin Leprechauns defeated the Austin Weirdos 12-6 on June 10, 2026.

Austin jumped ahead with six runs in the second inning, but Dublin answered with four runs in the bottom half and three more in the third to take the lead.

The Leprechauns put the game away with five runs in the eighth inning.

Juan Gonzalez led Dublin by going 4-for-5 with three runs scored, three RBIs, a double, and two triples. Gabriel Sepulveda homered twice and drove in two runs, while Dominic Vogel added three RBIs. DJ Aceron went 2-for-4 and scored three runs.

For Austin, Austin Sargent homered and drove in two runs. Francisco Leon also drove in two runs, while Cesar Ortega and Cono Casale each added an RBI.

Dublin finished with 12 runs on 15 hits and four errors. Austin finished with 6 runs on 6 hits and one error.







Pecos League Stories from June 11, 2026

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