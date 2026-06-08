Dublin Leprechauns Defeat the Austin Weirdos 7-2

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







Dublin Leprechauns defeated the Austin Weirdos 7-2 on June 7, 2026 at Leprechaun Field.

Dublin jumped ahead in the first inning when Timothy Wagner singled home Damon Hale to give the Leprechauns a 1-0 lead.

Austin tied the game in the third inning when Francisco Leon scored on a wild pitch, but Dublin answered with three runs in the fourth. Hale singled in Joseph Nunn, and Sam Ott followed with a two-run single to put Dublin ahead 4-1.

The Leprechauns added another run in the seventh on a DJ Aceron RBI single, then broke the game open in the eighth when Damon Hale hit a two-run home run to left field, making it 7-1.

Austin scored its final run in the ninth inning when Sean Tanaka drove in Oscar Vargas with a sacrifice fly.

Damon Hale led Dublin, going 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs scored, and three RBIs. Timothy Wagner also had a strong game, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored, and an RBI. Sam Ott added two RBIs.

Braden Mclin went the distance for Dublin, throwing nine innings while allowing two runs on six hits with nine strikeouts.

Austin was led by Cono Casale, who went 2-for-3, while Sean Tanaka drove in the Weirdos' lone RBI.

Dublin finished with 7 runs on 11 hits and one error. Austin finished with 2 runs on 6 hits and no errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 8, 2026

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