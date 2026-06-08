Tucson Saguaros Down the Pecos Bills 5-4 at Chevron Field

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







Tucson Saguaros defeated the Pecos Bills 5-4 on June 7, 2026 at Chevron Field.

The Saguaros broke a scoreless game open in the fifth inning, scoring three runs. Connor Kiefer doubled home Angel Feras, and Trent Malone followed with a two-run single to give Tucson a 3-0 lead.

Tucson added two more runs in the sixth inning. Demitrius DiMatteo singled home Diego Zuniga, and Kiefer drove in Feras with a sacrifice fly to make it 5-0.

The Bills rallied in the seventh inning with four runs. Aaron McIntyre drove in Ryan Drag, Brevin Brisack singled in Derrick Cancel, and Juan Avila doubled home Anthony Hampton and Brisack to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Tucson held on over the final two innings to secure the one-run win.

Trent Malone led Tucson at the plate, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs. Connor Kiefer drove in two runs, while Angel Feras went 2-for-3 and scored twice. DiMatteo added an RBI single and worked 6.2 innings on the mound.

For Pecos, Anthony Hampton went 3-for-5 and scored a run. Derrick Cancel went 2-for-3, while Juan Avila drove in two runs with a double. Brevin Brisack also added an RBI single and scored a run.

Tucson finished with 5 runs on 10 hits and no errors. Pecos finished with 4 runs on 11 hits and one error.







Pecos League Stories from June 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.