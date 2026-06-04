Tucson Saguaros Win Home Opener 3-1

Published on June 4, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







Tucson Saguaros defeated the Pecos Bills 3-1 on June 3, 2026.

Tucson jumped ahead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Connor Kiefer scored the first run, and Jack Kalisky followed with an RBI single that brought in Jontae Hennessee.

Pecos cut the lead to 2-1 in the fourth inning when Thorin Sanchez-Guerra scored.

The Saguaros added an insurance run in the sixth when Sebastian Paz drew a bases-loaded walk to score Jack Kalisky.

Jaymon Cervantes earned the win for Tucson, throwing six innings while allowing one run on four hits with three strikeouts.

Charles Jackson took the loss for Pecos despite allowing only three hits over 5.2 innings.

Tucson finished with three runs on three hits and no errors. Pecos had one run on four hits and no errors.

Final Score: Tucson Saguaros 3, Pecos Bills 1.

This game was ended in the 7th inning as the main musco light tower lost power. There was also a large snake found in the visitors dugout that became confrontational.







Pecos League Stories from June 4, 2026

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