Tucson Saguaros Hammer Pecos Bills

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







Tucson Saguaros defeated the Pecos Bills 17-4 on June 4, 2026.

Tucson exploded for seven runs in the first inning and never looked back.

The Saguaros added two runs in the second, three in the third, one in the fourth, three in the fifth, and one more in the eighth.

Tucson finished with 17 runs on 13 hits, while Pecos scored 4 runs on 15 hits.

Connor Kiefer led Tucson with two doubles and 5 RBI.

Gavy Perez-Torres went 3-for-5 with a home run, 4 RBI, and 2 runs scored.

Cameron Gallardo helped himself at the plate with 2 hits, 2 RBI, and 2 runs scored, then earned the win on the mound.

Gallardo pitched 7 innings, allowing 2 runs, 1 earned, on 9 hits while striking out 7.

For Pecos, Juan Avila went 4-for-4 with a walk, and Derrick Cancel went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI.

Robert Bavon took the loss for the Bills.

Final Score: Tucson Saguaros 17, Pecos Bills 4.







Pecos League Stories from June 5, 2026

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