Grand Junction Razorback Suckers Defeat the Roswell Invaders 10-0

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Roswell Invaders 10-0 on June 4, 2026.

Grand Junction scored two runs in the second, three in the third, three in the seventh, and two more in the eighth.

The Razorback Suckers finished with 10 runs on 8 hits, while Roswell was shut out on 4 hits.

Cody Hill was outstanding for Grand Junction, throwing a complete-game shutout while allowing 4 hits, 3 walks, and striking out 5.

Nicholas Sall led the offense, going 2-for-3 with a home run, 2 RBI, and 2 runs scored.

Wyatt Cunningham added two hits and drove in 2 runs for Grand Junction.

Cody Hill also helped himself at the plate with an RBI.

Roswell struggled defensively, committing 6 errors in the loss.

TC Burns took the loss for the Invaders after allowing 5 runs over 6 innings.

Final Score: Grand Junction Razorback Suckers 10, Roswell Invaders 0.







Pecos League Stories from June 5, 2026

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