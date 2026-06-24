Saguaros Stifle Pecos Rally

Published on June 24, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







The Tucson Saguaros edged the Pecos Bills 7-6 on June 23, 2026.

Tucson scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning and 3 more in the 5th to take control of the game.

Sloan Laird led Tucson, going 2-for-3 with a triple, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 2 walks and 2 stolen bases.

Trent Malone added 2 hits and 2 RBIs, while Jontae Hennesy had a hit, an RBI, 2 stolen bases and scored a run.

Pecos battled back behind Ryan Drag, who homered and drove in 2 runs. Derrick Cancel went 3-for-3 and scored twice.

Quentin O'Connor started for Tucson, allowing 5 runs over 5 innings while striking out 6.

Adan Vega finished the game for the Saguaros, allowing 1 run over 2 innings with 4 strikeouts.

The Bills scored in the 6th when Juan Avila stole home, but Tucson held on for the 7-6 win.







Pecos League Stories from June 24, 2026

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