Saguaros Stifle Pecos Rally
Published on June 24, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)
Tucson Saguaros News Release
The Tucson Saguaros edged the Pecos Bills 7-6 on June 23, 2026.
Tucson scored 3 runs in the 3rd inning and 3 more in the 5th to take control of the game.
Sloan Laird led Tucson, going 2-for-3 with a triple, 3 runs scored, 2 RBIs, 2 walks and 2 stolen bases.
Trent Malone added 2 hits and 2 RBIs, while Jontae Hennesy had a hit, an RBI, 2 stolen bases and scored a run.
Pecos battled back behind Ryan Drag, who homered and drove in 2 runs. Derrick Cancel went 3-for-3 and scored twice.
Quentin O'Connor started for Tucson, allowing 5 runs over 5 innings while striking out 6.
Adan Vega finished the game for the Saguaros, allowing 1 run over 2 innings with 4 strikeouts.
The Bills scored in the 6th when Juan Avila stole home, but Tucson held on for the 7-6 win.
Pecos League Stories from June 24, 2026
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- Invaders Top North Platte 9-5 - Roswell Invaders
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- Saguaros Stifle Pecos Rally - Tucson Saguaros
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