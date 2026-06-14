Saguaros Destroy the Santa Fe Fuego 34-3

Published on June 14, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







The Tucson Saguaros exploded for 34 runs on 25 hits to defeat the Santa Fe Fuego 34-3.

Santa Fe scored two runs in the first inning, but Tucson answered with two in the bottom half and then broke the game open with nine runs in the second inning.

The Saguaros continued the offensive surge with 10 runs in the fourth inning and 12 more in the fifth.

Will Thomas led Tucson with four hits and five RBIs, including a home run. Gavy Perez-Torres also homered and drove in four runs. Jorge Carrero, Myles White, and Sloan Laird each had big RBI games for the Saguaros.

Ty Murray scored five runs and stole three bases, while Samson Gerner also scored five times. Tucson finished with 32 RBIs as a team.

For Santa Fe, Terrance McGowan went 2-for-3 with a double and triple. Connor Hickey drove in two runs, and Alex Elliott added an RBI double.

Final Line: Tucson 34 runs, 25 hits, 1 error. Santa Fe 3 runs, 5 hits, 3 errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.