The Tucson Saguaros Top the Roswell Invaders, 7-4

Published on June 20, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Tucson Saguaros News Release







Tucson Saguaros defeated the Roswell Invaders 7-4 on June 19, 2026.

Tucson scored two runs in the first inning and added four more in the fourth to take control. The Saguaros finished with seven runs on eight hits, while Roswell had four runs on 10 hits.

Gavy Perez-Torres and Diego Zuniga each drove in two runs for Tucson. Sloan Laird added a hit, two runs, an RBI, and a stolen base, while Trent Malone and Jadan Boyce each had two hits.

Roswell was led by Sean Moore, who had two hits, a triple, an RBI, and a stolen base. Xander Nabors added two hits, including a double, and drove in a run.

Demitrius DiMatteo started for Tucson and worked seven innings, allowing four runs on nine hits while striking out four. Clayton Evans and RMani Adams combined for two scoreless innings to close out the win.

Tucson's four-run fourth inning proved to be the difference as the Saguaros held off Roswell for the 7-4 victory.







Pecos League Stories from June 20, 2026

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