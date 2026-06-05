San Rafael Pacifics Top the Austin Weirdos

Published on June 5, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Austin Weirdos 14-3 on June 4, 2026.

The Pacifics jumped out early with four runs in the first, three in the second, and four more in the third.

San Rafael finished with 14 runs on 16 hits, while Austin scored 3 runs on 3 hits.

Jaxson Bates led the Pacifics, going 3-for-5 with 3 runs, 3 RBI, a double, a home run, and a stolen base.

Fred Buckson added a 3-for-6 game with 2 RBI and 2 runs scored.

Kyle Guerra scored three runs and drove in one, while Aki Buckson reached base five times with two hits and three walks.

Jared Greer earned the win for San Rafael, allowing three runs, only one earned, over five innings while striking out eight.

Kyle Deering and Jorge Lopez combined for four scoreless innings out of the bullpen, allowing no hits.

Austin's runs came in the second, third, and fifth innings, with Austin Sargent driving in the Weirdos' only RBI on a sacrifice fly.







Pecos League Stories from June 5, 2026

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