San Rafael Pacifics defeat Austin Weirdos 13-5

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







The San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Austin Weirdos 13-5 on June 6, 2026.

San Rafael jumped ahead early with two runs in the first inning and two more in the second, then broke the game open with four runs in the fourth and five runs in the fifth.

Fred Buckson led the Pacifics offense, going 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored, and five RBIs.

Kyle Guerra reached base five times, scoring four runs while adding a double, two RBIs, and a stolen base.

John Bicos added a double and two RBIs, while Aki Buckson scored twice and drove in a run.

Austin was led by Mason Refuerzo, who went 2-for-3 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored.

Danelle Daniels added two hits, including a double, while Cesar Ortega drove in a run for the Weirdos.

Jorge Lopez finished the game strong for San Rafael, throwing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

San Rafael finished with 13 runs, 10 hits, and one error. Austin finished with five runs, six hits, and no errors.







Pecos League Stories from June 7, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.