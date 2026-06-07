Grand Junction Sweeps Series

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







The Grand Junction Razorback Suckers jumped out early with three runs in the first inning and three more in the second, then held on for a 7-4 win over the Roswell Invaders on June 6, 2026 in Grand Junction, Colorado.

Aiden Bevan delivered the big hit for Grand Junction, driving in three runs with a first-inning double. Wyatt Cunningham helped spark the offense by going 2-for-3 with two runs scored, one walk, and four stolen bases.

Roswell answered in the fourth inning when Xander Nabors hit a three-run home run, scoring Sean Moore and Ryan Torres to cut the deficit to 6-3. Taylor Steig later doubled and scored on a Carson Kirby sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, but the Invaders could not complete the comeback.

Josh Stoll earned the win for Grand Junction with a complete-game effort. Stoll threw nine innings, allowing four runs on eight hits while striking out nine and walking one.

Colin Sepulveda took the loss for Roswell, allowing seven runs, six earned, on seven hits over seven innings while striking out nine.

Grand Junction improved to 5-3 with the win, while Roswell fell to 2-6.







Pecos League Stories from June 7, 2026

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