Razorback Suckers Rally past the Trinidad Triggers 7-5

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Trinidad Triggers 7-5 on June 7, 2026.

Grand Junction jumped ahead in the first inning when Zain Zinicola singled in Michael Doerr and Basiel Williams for a 2-0 lead.

Trinidad answered in the first and then took the lead in the second inning when Bryce Hayman hit a grand slam, giving the Triggers a 5-2 advantage.

The Razorback Suckers chipped away in the third inning on an RBI single from Christopher Martinez and later scored again on a stolen-base play to cut the deficit to 5-4.

Grand Junction tied the game in the seventh when Martinez doubled home Zinicola, then took the lead when Lucas Smith reached on an error that scored Brandon Zanni. Smith added an insurance RBI single in the ninth inning.

Zinicola led Grand Junction by going 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Martinez went 2-for- 5 with a double, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Smith also drove in two runs and earned the win on the mound with a complete game, allowing just three hits and two earned runs while striking out five.

For Trinidad, Bryce Hayman powered the offense with a home run and four RBIs. Wyatt Morgan added an RBI for the Triggers.

Grand Junction finished with 7 runs on 10 hits. Trinidad finished with 5 runs on 3 hits.







Pecos League Stories from June 8, 2026

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