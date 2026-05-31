Grand Junction Razorback Suckers Defeat Santa Fe Fuego 17-5

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Grand Junction Razorback Suckers News Release







Grand Junction Razorback Suckers defeated the Santa Fe Fuego 17-5 on May 30, 2026.

Grand Junction opened the game with two runs in the first inning and added three more in the fourth to take control early.

Santa Fe scored single runs in the third and fourth innings, but the Razorback Suckers continued to pull away.

Grand Junction broke the game open with a six-run sixth inning, then added one run in the seventh and four more in the ninth.

Wyatt Cunningham led Grand Junction, going 3-for-4 with a home run, four runs scored, two RBIs, and three walks.

Christopher Martinez went 3-for-6 with two runs and three RBIs, while Rolando Lujo drove in four runs.

Aiden Bevan added two hits and two RBIs, and Jake Alwine scored three times with two hits and an RBI.

For Santa Fe, Victor Mascai and Sam Freedman each homered. Alex Elliott drove in two runs for the Fuego.

Josh Stoll started for Grand Junction and struck out nine over seven innings, allowing just three hits and two earned runs.

Grand Junction finished with 17 runs on 17 hits, while Santa Fe scored 5 runs on 4 hits.







Pecos League Stories from May 31, 2026

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