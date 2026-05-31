Alpine Cowboys Defeated the Roswell Invaders 19-4

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Alpine Cowboys News Release







Alpine Cowboys defeated the Roswell Invaders 19-4 on May 30, 2026.

Alpine jumped ahead early with two runs in the first inning and two more in the second to take control.

Roswell scored single runs in the first and second innings, but the Cowboys broke the game open with four runs in the fourth inning.

Alpine continued to add on with two runs in the fifth, three in the sixth, one in the seventh, and five more in the eighth.

Zach Tallerman powered Alpine's offense, going 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored, and five RBIs.

Michael Prisco added two hits, including a home run and double, with three runs and three RBIs.

Trevor Durr doubled twice, scored two runs, and drove in three runs for the Cowboys.

Cade Labruyere scored five runs, stole two bases, and added an RBI double.

For Roswell, Ethaniel Almendariz homered and drove in a run, while Xander Nabors tripled and drove in one run.

Claudio Corrales earned the win for Alpine, and Cole Edwards finished the game with four innings of relief, striking out seven and allowing one run.

Alpine finished with 19 runs on 10 hits. Roswell scored 4 runs on 4 hits and committed 3 errors.







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