Dublin Leprechauns Defeated the Austin Weirdos 16-3 on May 31, 2026

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







Dublin broke the game open with four runs in the third inning and four more in the fourth, then added five runs in the sixth to pull away.

Sam Ott led the Leprechauns offense, going 3-for-6 with a home run and five RBIs. Timothy Wagner added three hits, three runs and three RBIs, while Dominic Vogel went 3-for-5 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Dylan Leek scored four runs and drove in two, and DJ Aceron added two hits and three RBIs as Dublin finished with 16 runs on 14 hits.

Austin had 10 hits in the game. Danelle Daniels led the Weirdos with three hits and one RBI, while Mason Refuerzo had two hits and drove in two runs.

Gordon Wend started for Dublin and allowed two runs over five innings. Owen Gerba and Joseph Becker combined for two scoreless innings out of the bullpen, helping the Leprechauns hold Austin to three runs.

Dublin's offense controlled the middle innings and carried the Leprechauns to the 16-3 win.







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