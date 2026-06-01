San Rafael Pacifics Defeat the Martinez Sturgeon 15-11

Published on May 31, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







The Pacifics used a huge fifth inning and a five-run ninth inning to outlast Martinez in a high- scoring game. San Rafael finished with 15 runs on 10 hits, while Martinez collected 15 hits but came up short.

John Bicos led the Pacifics offense, going 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Kyle Guerra added two hits, two RBIs and two runs, while Jaxson Bates scored three runs and doubled twice.

Martinez fought back with seven runs in the fifth inning and added two runs in both the eighth and ninth innings. Michael Pavelchak led the Sturgeon with three hits, two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Jacob Klinovsky and Josiah Collado each drove in two runs for Martinez.

Riley Houghtby gave San Rafael an important relief outing, allowing just one hit over 2.1 scoreless innings. Chase Barsotti finished the game as the Pacifics held off the late Martinez rally.

San Rafael's late offense proved to be the difference as the Pacifics earned the 15-11 road win over the Sturgeon.







Pecos League Stories from May 31, 2026

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