Wind Drops Blackwell Flycatchers 11-4

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Garden City Wind News Release







Garden City Wind defeated the Blackwell Flycatchers 11-4 on June 7 2026.

Garden City jumped out early with two runs in the first inning, then broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning.

The Wind added one run in the eighth and three more in the ninth to pull away for the win.

Darius Freeman led Garden City with a home run, two hits, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Ben Bach went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two runs scored, and two RBIs. Camden Karlin added a home run and two RBIs, while Jason Ramos had two hits, a double, and an RBI.

Blackwell was led by Joseph Boone, who homered and drove in three runs. Dario Paredes also homered and drove in a run, while Kernan Alba tripled and scored twice.

Garden City pitching struck out 13 Blackwell hitters and held the Flycatchers to five hits.

Garden City finished with 11 runs on 11 hits and no errors. Blackwell finished with 4 runs on 5 hits and 2 errors.







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