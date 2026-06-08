Pacifics Edge Martinez Sturgeon 16-13

Published on June 8, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

San Rafael Pacifics News Release







San Rafael Pacifics defeated the Martinez Sturgeon 16-13 on June 7, 2026.

The game was a high-scoring battle, with both teams finishing with 17 hits. Martinez built an early lead with five runs in the second inning and five more in the fifth, but San Rafael kept answering.

The Pacifics scored three runs in the fifth, four runs in the sixth, four more in the eighth, and two insurance runs in the ninth to complete the comeback.

San Rafael was powered by home runs from Jaxson Bates, Kyle Guerra, Aki Buckson, and John Bicos. Bates and Buckson each drove in three runs, while Jacob Savoy also added three RBIs. Jorge Rios drove in two runs, and Cal Zemaitis went 3-for-5 with three runs scored.

Martinez was led by Jacob Klinovsky, who went 4-for-6 with a home run, a double, three runs scored, and five RBIs. Andrew Curran drove in three runs, while Nick Thompson scored four times and added two RBIs.

San Rafael finished with 16 runs on 17 hits. Martinez finished with 13 runs on 17 hits.







Pecos League Stories from June 8, 2026

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