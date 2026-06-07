Dublin Leprechauns Beat Austin Weirdos 14-2 in Day Game

Published on June 7, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns rolled past the Austin Weirdos 14-2 on June 6, 2026.

Dublin collected 16 hits and broke the game open with five runs in the third inning, three more in the fifth, and five runs in the sixth.

Juan Gonzalez led Dublin's offense, going 4-for-4 with three runs scored, two home runs, and five RBIs.

Damon Hale added a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three runs scored, two doubles, and two RBIs.

Dominic Vogel went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Joseph Nunn reached base four times with two hits, two walks, a run scored, and an RBI.

Gordon Wend started for Dublin and allowed just one run on two hits over five innings, striking out two and walking none.

Austin scored in the first inning on an RBI single by Austin Sargent and added another run in the sixth on a Mason Refuerzo RBI double.

Sargent and Refuerzo each drove in a run for the Weirdos, while Danelle Daniels, Cono Casale, Sargent, Refuerzo, and Austin Lane each recorded a hit.

Dublin finished with 14 runs, 16 hits, and no errors. Austin finished with two runs, five hits, and one error.







Pecos League Stories from June 7, 2026

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