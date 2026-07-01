Leprechauns Smash Austin

Published on July 1, 2026 under Pecos League (Pecos)

Dublin Leprechauns News Release







The Dublin Leprechauns defeated the Austin Weirdos 17-3 on June 30, 2026.

Dublin took control early, scoring one run in the first inning before exploding for 10 runs in the third. The Leprechauns added one run in the fourth, two in the sixth, and three more in the seventh to finish with 17 runs on 19 hits.

Timothy Wagner led Dublin by going 3-for-6 with a home run, three runs scored, and three RBIs. Gabriel Sepulveda went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, while DJ Aceron added three hits, a double, two runs, and an RBI.

Dominic Vogel went 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs, while Joseph Nunn added two hits and two RBIs. Damon Hale also had two hits, two runs scored, and an RBI for the Leprechauns.

Austin collected 11 hits in the loss. Danelle Daniels went 3-for-4, Alex Lopez added two hits, and Cono Casale went 3-for-4 with the Weirdos lone RBI.

Dublin pitching held Austin to three runs, only one earned, while striking out 12. Gordon Wend allowed two unearned runs over five innings, Joseph Becker threw two scoreless innings, and Alvin Paulino finished the final two innings.

The Leprechauns used a huge third inning and a balanced offensive attack to pull away and secure the 17-3 victory.







Pecos League Stories from July 1, 2026

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